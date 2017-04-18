Indian Motorcycle Rally in Karnataka

The group rode from Bengaluru to Melukote and back.

American marque Indian Motorcycles organised a rally for the Indian Motorcycles Riders Group (IMRG) from their Bengaluru dealership, Exquisite Moto LLP. The ride was flagged off by Anil Shankar, CEO, Exquisite Moto LLP in the presence of several dignitaries and guest riders, and the group rode to Melukote and back, covering a distance of 300 kilometres. It was quite a sight as the large group headed out of Bengaluru in the morning, accompanied by the unmistakeable thump of the large V-twin engines, as they shared their passion for two wheels.