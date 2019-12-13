IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt Resumes

The ultimate hunt for the next racing talent resumed in Pune after the first two rounds of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt took place in Chennai and Bengaluru.

22 young riders from Pune, Mumbai, Vadodra, Dehradun, Chennai, Kohlapur, Nagpur, Pimpri, Satara and Jalgaon came together for the third round of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt in Pune. This included two female riders and 20 male riders between 10 to 18 years of age. The candidates went through three levels of tests. First being their physical fitness, second their race orientation and riding skills especially for the race track.

This was followed by a one-on-one interview with candidates and parents/guardians to understand both their motorsport passion and family support to become the next iconic rider from India. Honda will select the best riders from this pool, who will then get a chance to directly enter the Honda Talent Cup CBR 150R class in the 2020 season in the first phase.

From the previous round, Honda has already shortlisted three riders from Chennai. They will travel to two more cities post the Pune edition. This is a great initiative from Honda for young and interested racers to get their way into the motorsport scene in India.