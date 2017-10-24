Honda to Introduce Grazia Scooter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) are all set to launch a brand new scooter, called the Grazia, in India. Bookings start tomorrow with a nominal booking amount of Rs 2,000.

HMSI claim that the new scooter will be an Advanced Urban Scooter with a sharp design lines and a host of segment first features. The company also claim that the Grazia will cater to the young, urban buyers who want style blended with performance.

Our friends over at zigwheels.com were able to snap this new scooter at a dealership and the photos clearly suggest that the Grazia is a stylish looking scooter with modern day design elements that will surely appeal to the young buyers.

However, HMSI haven’t revealed much about the scooter but what we can tell you is that it will come with a 124.9-cc single cylinder engine that is borrowed from the Activa 125. The Grazia will also feature a telescopic front fork, a digital/analogue instrument console, front disc brake, and a few small storage spaces. We are not really sure about what the segment-first features will be, however, knowing Honda, we are sure that would be interesting.

There is no clarity on the pricing yet but we expect the Grazia to be priced between Rs 55,000-60,000, similar to the Activa 125.