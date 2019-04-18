Honda to Focus on Premium Bikes, Launch BigWing Vertical

Japanese brand Honda have been in India for a while, and have grown from strength to strength in their time here. Today they are vying for the top spots of the mass market, but aren’t exactly a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the premium side of the spectrum. All that is set to change though.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have announced the launch of Honda BigWing, exclusive showrooms created to cater exclusively to the brand’s more premium offerings. As of right now these offerings begin with the new CB300R and include its older sibling the CB1000R, along with the CBR650R, the CBR1000RR Fireblade and Fireblade SP, the Africa Twin adventure tourer and the mighty GL1800 Gold Wing. The first of these bespoke BigWing showrooms to open its doors is in Gurugram, with more to follow. The brand has also launched a dedicated BigWing website that supports this new initiative.

Speaking regarding this initiative, Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Earlier this year, we made a commitment of expanding our premium motorcycle business in India under Honda’s Silver Wing-Mark. Riding on strong global legacy of Honda’s engineering and design philosophy, Honda BigWing will introduce Indian motorcycling enthusiasts to a new side of Honda providing them with exceptional personalised experience.”

A great initiative to boost their big bike sales, lets hope this new vertical also encourages Honda to augment their lineup here with some of the more popular big bikes in their international range – the retro modern CB1100, the street naked CB1000R, and the VRF800F and even the 300 and 500 Rebel cruiser range would all be welcome here.