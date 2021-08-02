Honda NX200 Teased

A recently uploaded video gives us a glimpse at what we think is the Honda NX200. This new ADV is set to launch in India soon.

With the Indian market having a newfound love for adventure motorcycles, manufacturers are trying to keep up with the demand. A teaser video from Honda gives us a glimpse at their upcoming ADV motorcycle. Recently, the Honda NX200 name was patented so it would be safe to suggest that this will in fact be the new motorcycle from Honda for the Indian market.

We hardly get a look at the motorcycle in this teaser trailer, but we see the front end for a second or two. It seems to sport the same headlight unit as seen on the Hornet 2.0 surrounded by a good-looking ADV-style fairing with a tall windscreen. Apart from this detail, there are no other styling cues we see but considering that this is an ADV, there will be long-travel suspension and much more.

The Honda NX200 is most likely to use the same engine from the Hornet 2.0. This is a simple 184.4-cc, two-valve, air-cooled, and fuel-injected motor putting out 17.3 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The bike is set to launch on August 19 and will be the first entry-level ADV from Honda in India. To offer this product to the masses, Honda will sell the NX200 through their large network of HMSI dealerships and not through their premium Big Wing dealerships. The Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) so we can expect the NX200 to command a premium of around Rs 25,000. More details and the price will follow at the official launch.