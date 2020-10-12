Bike India

Honda Developing New Entry-level Motorcycle For India

The new Honda commuter motorcycle will be more affordable than the CD 110 range and will cater to the rural market.

Honda CD 110 Dream was launched with a BS6 engine in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have recently introduced the Honda H’ness CB 350, a premium offering aimed to compete with motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Classic Legends Jawa. Now reports are pouring in about HMSI working on another new motorcycle but at the other end of the spectrum. The Japanese firm is developing a new motorcycle which will be the company’s least expensive model in India. Most companies are looking at cashing on the rising demand for personal mobility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Honda don’t want to be left behind either.

Honda Cliq 110 scooter was launched to woo buyers from rural markets

The said commuter is likely to be positioned under the Honda CD 110 range and will be targeted at smaller cities and rural areas. Previously, in July 2017, HMSI had tried to offer a sturdy scooter to this market with the Honda Cliq 110. Unfortunately, the rugged scooter didn’t have many takers and the model has now been discontinued. This has prompted HMSI, India’s second-largest two-wheeler maker, to focus on developing a motorcycle for buyers in the semi-urban and rural areas.

Speaking to the media, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales and Marketing, HMSI revealed that the company is aware of the demand for an affordable motorcycle which costs less than the CD 110 range. He said that the bottom of the pyramid is still untouched and HMSI are already working on something to fill this gap. For now, Guleria restrained from sharing the launch timeline but assured the journalists that it is a work in progress and will be introduced in the future.

Currently, the Honda CD 110 BS6 range begins at around Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom). For instance, TVS Motor Company have the Sport and Radeon commuters which start at an aggressive Rs 58,500 (ex-showroom). Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India see good potential for a basic, entry-level motorcycle ranging between Rs 49,000 to Rs 59,000. This will also help Honda bridge the gap and come closer to India’s top two-wheeler maker — Hero MotoCorp. It’ll be interesting to see how the Japanese automotive giant differentiates the new commuter model in terms of design, performance and features. We’re keeping a close eye on this one.

Source: HT Auto

