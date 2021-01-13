Bike India

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports 2021 Launched in India

The 2021 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been launched in the country and it is priced from Rs 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Honda Africa Twin Bookings are now open for the latest version of this adventure-tourer and it is being offered with a new colour option for both DCT and manual transmission models.

The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports continues to be powered by the 1,084-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 99 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 103 Nm at 6,000 rpm while mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a DCT. The motorcycle also features a bolt-on aluminium subframe and a Dakar-inspired swingarm. The six-axis Interial Measurement Unit (IMU) is crucial in controlling features including throttle-by-wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, rear lift control and cornering detection. A massive 24.5-litre fuel tank further complements the motorcycle’s touring credentials.

To optimize comfort, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes equipped with a five-stage adjustable windscreen, adjustable seat, heated grips and cruise control. For all the electronic gadgets’ charging needs, the motorcycle also has charging sockets on board. Information is relayed to the rider through a 6.5-inch, TFT touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle also comes equipped with cornering headlamps that automatically illuminate the blind spots in corners depending on the speed and lean angle.

The accessory catalogue includes elements such as a top box, rear carrier, rally step, DCT pedal shifter, fog lamp, visor and side pipe. Customers can choose between Darkness Black Metallic or Pearl Glare White Tricolor paint schemes.

Story: Joshua Varghese

