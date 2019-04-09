Honda CB300R Gets Accessories and Kits

Honda have begun deliveries of their mini Neo Sport Café-inspired Honda CB300R. While some proud owners are patrolling the streets on their new rides, the Japanese company have made an important announcement that may woo more customers.



Honda have launched a range of accessories and kits for the Honda CB300R. The four kits on offer are Premium, Protection, Standard, and Sports. The Premium kit is priced slightly more than Rs 15,000 while the Standard kit goes up to almost Rs 17,000 (ironic?). If you do not like all the accessories in a kit, then what? Honda are also offering all the 16 accessories independently as well. The price of the accessories begin at almost Rs 350 for an air-valve cap and go up to Rs 15,000 for the Kitaco under-guard.

The list of accessories and their pricing are as follows:

Crankcase cover Kit fuel-lid pad Handle bar clamps Radiator cover Handle grip weight Frame bolt LR

Kitaco under guard Oil brake cap G Kraft headlight mask

H2C washer set Oil brake cap rear Kitaco short rear fender

Oil filler cap black Rear paddock stand H2C Air-valve cap

Bike body cover

Story: Joshua Varghese