Honda CB300R Gets Accessories and Kits

Honda have begun deliveries of their mini Neo Sport Café-inspired Honda CB300R. While some proud owners are patrolling the streets on their new rides, the Japanese company have made an important announcement that may woo more customers.

Honda CB300R
Honda have launched a range of accessories and kits for the Honda CB300R. The four kits on offer are Premium, Protection, Standard, and Sports. The Premium kit is priced slightly more than Rs 15,000 while the Standard kit goes up to almost Rs 17,000 (ironic?). If you do not like all the accessories in a kit, then what? Honda are also offering all the 16 accessories independently as well. The price of the accessories begin at almost Rs 350 for an air-valve cap and go up to Rs 15,000 for the Kitaco under-guard.

Honda CB300R accessories

The list of accessories and their pricing are as follows:

Crankcase cover                        Kit fuel-lid pad                              Handle bar clamps                                                                 Radiator cover                          Handle grip weight                       Frame bolt LR
Kitaco under guard                 Oil brake cap                                      G Kraft headlight mask
H2C washer set                        Oil brake cap rear                              Kitaco short rear fender
Oil filler cap black                   Rear paddock stand H2C                Air-valve cap
Bike body cover

Honda CB300R accessories

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

