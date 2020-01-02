Honda Activa 6G Launching on 15 January?

Is the Honda Activa 6G launching this month? Honda recently sent out a teaser of a new launch. This could well be their latest scooter, the Honda Activa 6G.

Honda look set to announce the sixth generation of what is undoubtedly the most popular scooter model. It also has the honour of being the highest-selling scooter in the country. The Honda Activa 6G will mark the arrival of the third BS VI offering from Honda in India.

The new Honda Activa 6G is expected to have a fuel-injected 110-cc motor which should have slightly different power and torque output figures. We expect the performance to be punchier than the current Activa 5G. The new Honda Activa 6G is also expected to come with an all-digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, an external fuel filler cap, and a mix of a 12-inch front wheel and 10-inch rear wheel. The price of the Honda Activa 6G is also expected to go up by 10-15 per cent than that of the current model. However, the company remains tight-lipped and nothing will be confirmed until Honda officially take the wraps off the scooter on 15 January.

Honda has also organised a game where the winner may stand a chance to witness Akshay Kumar and a few Cricket legends play ‘The Game of Sixes’ in Mumbai. Contestants can register on the Honda website.

Watch this space for all the details.