Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero Xtracks: Hero MotoCorp’s First Off-Roading Event In Kolkata

by Leave a Comment

Hero MotoCorp hosted their Hero XTracks off-road riding event in Kolkata for Xpulse 200 owners and the event attracted over 250 riders.
Hero Xtracks XPulse 200 off-road event Kolkata - Bike India - 22

Hero MotoCorp have recently initiated a new series of events called the Hero XTracks which provides riders with an opportunity to push their Hero XPulse 200 to the limit on the specially-curated off-road track. Apart from highlighting the capabilities of Hero XPulse 200 on various challenging terrains, the XTracks sessions also help enthusiasts to hone their riding skills. A good initiative to help adventure bike riders have more fun, and at the same time teach them to be safe on road. (Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit Shown at 2019 EICMA)

After a successful run in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi/NCR, the city of Kolkata became the fifth location for this adventure ride event. The Hero XTracks Experience began by providing product and safety briefings to the enthusiastic participants, to help them understand the capabilities of the Hero Xpulse 200 and to inculcate safe riding habits. Post this, the participants were led on a specially-curated track by expert riders from Hero MotoCorp. The tracks included obstacles that help the riders test the characteristic features of the Hero XPulse 200. (Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200 Fi Road Test Review)

Hero Xtracks XPulse 200 off-road event Kolkata
The Hero XPulse 200 is currently the most affordable adventure-style motorcycle available in our country and is offered in Carburetor or Fuel Injection versions priced at Rs 98,000 and Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Both the bikes come powered by a 199.6 cc engine that produces 18.4 hp and 17.1 Nm of torque.

In the coming weeks, the Hero XTracks experience will be held in other cities like Kochi and Pune.

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

India Superbike Festival 2013
Kawasaki D-Tracker Steps Up
Limited Edition Hesketh 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap