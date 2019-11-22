Hero Xtracks: Hero MotoCorp’s First Off-Roading Event In Kolkata

Hero MotoCorp hosted their Hero XTracks off-road riding event in Kolkata for Xpulse 200 owners and the event attracted over 250 riders.



Hero MotoCorp have recently initiated a new series of events called the Hero XTracks which provides riders with an opportunity to push their Hero XPulse 200 to the limit on the specially-curated off-road track. Apart from highlighting the capabilities of Hero XPulse 200 on various challenging terrains, the XTracks sessions also help enthusiasts to hone their riding skills. A good initiative to help adventure bike riders have more fun, and at the same time teach them to be safe on road. (Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit Shown at 2019 EICMA)

After a successful run in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi/NCR, the city of Kolkata became the fifth location for this adventure ride event. The Hero XTracks Experience began by providing product and safety briefings to the enthusiastic participants, to help them understand the capabilities of the Hero Xpulse 200 and to inculcate safe riding habits. Post this, the participants were led on a specially-curated track by expert riders from Hero MotoCorp. The tracks included obstacles that help the riders test the characteristic features of the Hero XPulse 200. (Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200 Fi Road Test Review)



The Hero XPulse 200 is currently the most affordable adventure-style motorcycle available in our country and is offered in Carburetor or Fuel Injection versions priced at Rs 98,000 and Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Both the bikes come powered by a 199.6 cc engine that produces 18.4 hp and 17.1 Nm of torque.

In the coming weeks, the Hero XTracks experience will be held in other cities like Kochi and Pune.