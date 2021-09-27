Hero Xpulse 200 Set To Be Upgraded To A Four-valve Motor

Spy shots show a new Hero Xpulse running a four-valve motor recently, that does aim at better performance for the 200-cc adventure-centric motorcycle.

BS6 Hero Xpulse is used for representative purposes only

The Hero Xpulse has been a much-liked machine in the motorcycle community for a number of reasons. Yes, a niggle with most was based primarily on power figures, however, spending a little time on the Xpulse would have its hardest critic paying credit where credit was due. The pros of the Hero Xpulse are a fair few with great handling, very capable in all conditions, well-built, brilliant price tag, as well as the option of fitting it with the company’s Rally kit for an affordable weight on the wallet. Thus, the fan following surged gleefully and now the Hero Xpulse has been spotted with a four-valve variant.

Four valves allow better airflow into the cylinder which does point to a more efficient engine. Improvement can be seen with better flow of the intake and exhaust gases, which in turn enhance combustion, power output, and better cooling to the cylinder head in general. Hence, a new Hero Xpulse with a four-valve motor is indeed an exciting prospect.

But, there is another update by Hero MotoCorp about the Xpulse and that is pricing. Hero have increased the price of the two valve Hero Xpulse to Rs 1.21 lakh ex-showroom recently. However, this figure is still fairly reasonable considering the there isn’t really any competition to the Hero Xpulse at this price point. Stay tuned for more updates on the new Hero Xpulse four-valve engine.

