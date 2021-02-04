Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Announce 11 New Dealers

Harley-Davidson business activities will be headed by Ravi Avalur

Hero MotoCorp’s dedicated vertical for all Harley-Davidson activities will be headed by Ravi Avalur, who is no stranger to the motorcycle business having previously served as the MD at Ducati India. The team also includes four executives from Harley-Davidson’s previous India operations, who bring with them years of experience with the brand.

Eleven Harley-Davidson dealerships in key cities have already been appointed to continue supplying motorcycles, service and spares, while Hero MotoCorp will also use its extensive dealer network to expand the service, parts and accessories business to a pan-India level. The idea is to provide a smooth ownership experience to all existing and future Harley-Davidson customers in India.