Hero HX200R Launch Imminent; May Replace Karizma

Hero MotoCorp will soon launch a full-faired motorcycle, taking design cues from the stillborn HX250R that was first displayed at the 2014 Auto Expo.

Spy pics have emerged of a Hero-branded motorcycle that looks a lot like the scrapped HX250R concept, although we expect the new motorcycle to share engine, chassis and underpinnings with the Xtreme 200R. This bike may be set to replace the ageing Karizma in Hero’s line-up, and may also feature a fuel injection system and different power characteristics. The 199.6-cc powerplant makes 18.4 PS and 17.1 Nm of torque in the Xtreme 200R and, with the added weight of the fairing on the new bike, we hope it receives a bump in power to keep in competitive in our market, where it will go up against the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and the KTM RC 200.