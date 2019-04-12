Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero HX200R Launch Imminent; May Replace Karizma

by Leave a Comment

Hero MotoCorp will soon launch a full-faired motorcycle, taking design cues from the stillborn HX250R that was first displayed at the 2014 Auto Expo.

Spy pics have emerged of a Hero-branded motorcycle that looks a lot like the scrapped HX250R concept, although we expect the new motorcycle to share engine, chassis and underpinnings with the Xtreme 200R. This bike may be set to replace the ageing Karizma in Hero’s line-up, and may also feature a fuel injection system and different power characteristics. The 199.6-cc powerplant makes 18.4 PS and 17.1 Nm of torque in the Xtreme 200R and, with the added weight of the fairing on the new bike, we hope it receives a bump in power to keep in competitive in our market, where it will go up against the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and the KTM RC 200.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Yamaha launches Ray-Z and SZ-RR
John McGuinness sets new lap record at Isle of Man TT
Lotus Motorcycle: Luca Bar concept

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap