Hero Electric Launch Optima ER and Nyx ER

Hero Electric have launched two new electric scooters, the Optima ER and Nyx ER, for Rs 68,721 and Rs 69,754 respectively (both ex-showroom).

Hero Electric have extended their range of electric vehicles with the launch of the Optima ER and the Nyx ER. The company currently has 615 touch points in India and plans to expand to 1,000 checkpoints by the end of 2020. They also plan to ramp up production of their electric scooters to five lakh units a year. In the near future, all-electric scooters from Hero Electric will avail of the FAME II benefits and lower GST rates, which will make them more affordable.

The Optima ER and the Nyx ER are both powered by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery that takes between four and five hours to fully charge. The Optima ER gives a range of 110 km on a single charge and the Nyx ER gets a range of 100 km on a single charge. The Nyx ER weighs in at 87 kg, making it slightly heavier than the Optima ER that weighs it at 83 kg. The two colour options for the Optima ER are Matte Red and Matte Grey, while the Nyx ER gets Silver and Black colour options.

Features on the Optima ER and Nyx ER include a digital speedometer, telescopic suspension regenerative braking and a polycarbonate headlamp with LED lighting. Additional features on the Optima ER include a larger and more comfortable seat, anti-theft system with remote lock and a mobile charger.

Commenting at the occasion, Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric India said, “We want to offer the best of Hero Electric products to all our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range anxiety associated with e-scooters, and with the Nyx ER and Optima ER we are addressing that issue and offering a package that is high on performance and usability. I am confident that customers will appreciate these additions alongside the FAME II benefits that have made our range even more affordable.”

Story: Azaman Chothia