Hero Destini 125 Road Test Review – Comfortable Runabout

Hero finally step into the 125-cc scooter segment with a family scooter, the Destini 125. Does it have what it takes to claim a slice of the sales pie? We find out

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Scooters have taken the market by storm. They are, by far, the most convenient of vehicles for small runabouts. Especially in a metropolis that is teeming with all kinds of vehicles. Soon, these gearless steeds evolved; both in displacement and in character. Now we have a few options in the 125-cc segment if we are looking for a scooter that can handle the daily grind with a dash of excitement. Hero surprised all of us by watching from the stands while rivals launched new scooters. Perhaps, they may have been testing the waters because they have arrived with a scooter specifically targeted at a certain spectrum of the market. We rode it around to check if it can shoulder the mantle of a “family scooter” and also did a spot of testing as well.

The Destini’s metal body has been fashioned into an elegant shape that features minimal curves and eye-catching elements. In fact, the only bling on the scooter are a massive chrome element at the front and two chrome highlights just above the vents at the rear of the scooter. The little black crown above the headlamp and body-coloured mirrors further add to the Destini’s subtly good looks. To summarize, the Destini comes across as an elegant scooter that may not turn heads but will definitely earn an admiring glance or two; like a beautiful sunrise, if I may. Always there but rarely appreciated.

The instrument cluster is dominated by an analogue speedometer surrounded by tell-tale lights; indicators, side-stand warning, low fuel, and the new i3S. An offset digital readout displays fuel level, odometer, and a trip meter. Staring at the empty row on the screen just above the trip meter, I felt Hero could have utilised that space by providing a clock. That would have been a rather useful addition.

Before talking about how the Destini feels in motion, I must draw your attention to its comfortable saddle. The wide, well-contoured seat has ample room and the floorboard ensures that knee-room is not an issue. The handlebar is comfortably within reach and at just the right height, which seals the deal for me so far as comfort is concerned. In order to validate the Destini’s “family scooter” badge, I also rode for a fair distance with a pillion. Although power delivery becomes slightly sluggish, there is no want of comfort even with two people on board.