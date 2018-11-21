Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero Cycles Sign on Alliance with Yamaha and Mitsui

by Leave a Comment

Hero electric bicycles expected to get a fresh lease of life from new partnership

Hero Cycles have been in the news lately for their electric bicycles. The future looks bright for both Hero Cycles and electric bicycles in general thanks to their latest alliance. The Indian bicycle giant has joined hands with Yamaha Motor Company Limited, and Mitsui and Company Limited.

This venture is expected to benefit Hero Cycles’ electric bicycle projects in the form of technology, manufacturing, and marketing. Furthermore, Hero also claim that the bicycles will be powered by a Yamaha electric drive unit. The first product to emerge from this alliance will be an electric mountain bike.

‘The partnership has been formed with a forward-looking plan which includes development of new e-mobility products jointly by Hero and Yamaha, with go-to-market sales, distribution and marketing support by Mitsui & Co Ltd’, says Munjal.

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Aston Martin Hommage Chopper by Custom Wolf
Vespa VX launched
Sport Bobber: Yamaha XV950

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap