Hero Cycles Sign on Alliance with Yamaha and Mitsui

Hero Cycles have been in the news lately for their electric bicycles. The future looks bright for both Hero Cycles and electric bicycles in general thanks to their latest alliance. The Indian bicycle giant has joined hands with Yamaha Motor Company Limited, and Mitsui and Company Limited.

This venture is expected to benefit Hero Cycles’ electric bicycle projects in the form of technology, manufacturing, and marketing. Furthermore, Hero also claim that the bicycles will be powered by a Yamaha electric drive unit. The first product to emerge from this alliance will be an electric mountain bike.

‘The partnership has been formed with a forward-looking plan which includes development of new e-mobility products jointly by Hero and Yamaha, with go-to-market sales, distribution and marketing support by Mitsui & Co Ltd’, says Munjal.

Story: Joshua Varghese