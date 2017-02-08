Harley-Davidson Open First Dealership In Dehradun



Iconic American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson have opened their first dealership in the city of Dehradun (Uttarakhand). The new dealership will offer all 13 models in the Harley-Davidson India 2017 line up, in-addition to a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles, and Harley-Davidson merchandise.

Foothills Harley-Davidson will be service riders and enthusiasts in Dehradun and neighbouring cities – Haridwar, Roorkee, Rudrapur and Haldwani. This 3S dealership facility is the 1st dealership of the bar and shield brand in Uttarakhand and 26th in India. Spread over 8,000 sq. feet, Foothills Harley-Davidson is located at Dehradun Road. The launch of the dealership will introduce the exclusive Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) to the city, making Foothills Harley-Davidson the 27th H.O.G. Chapter.

Dilmohan Singh, Dealer Principal, Foothills Harley-Davidson, commenting on the launch said, “We are delighted to open our doors to the wide motorcyclist base in Dehradun and neighbouring cities, and welcome new customers to our growing family of Harley-Davidson owners to a truly world class 3S facility, to cater the needs of the H.O.G. and new owners.”

Also, speaking about the launch of the dealership, Jasmeet Singh Marwah, Dealer Principal, Foothills Harley-Davidson said, “Harley-Davidson is renowned world-over for providing its customers with a premium lifestyle experience through a unique product offering and we shall strive to deliver the same level of excellence or more, here at Dehradun as well.”

Harley-Davidson have been growing in India at a rapid-rate since the launch of its first dealership way back in 2010.

Story: Sahej Patheja

Related Posts via Categories