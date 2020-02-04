Bike India

Harley-Davidson Complete 10 Years in India

The iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, have completed a decade in our country.

The Bar and Shield have been synonymous for cruisers and remain one of the most iconic marques in the history of motorcycling. They reached our shores in 2009 and since then, Harley-Davidson’s India chapter has clocked over 25,000 units in sales. In addition to sales, H-D India also set up a robust platform for Harley-Davidson owners to connect by setting up a fully-functional Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) chapter in the country. H-D India also launched one of the coolest internships in the country with Find Your Freedom Internship. A couple of our favourite moments with H-D India was when they conducted the first-ever flat track event in India and when they invited us to be a part of the Harley-Davidson University.

With new launches lined up, including a foray into the electric space with the LiveWire, we wish Harley-Davidson India many more successful years to come.

Story: Joshua Varghese

