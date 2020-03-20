Five Upcoming Electric Two-Wheelers

The electric revolution is here! At least that’s what it looked like at this year’s Auto Expo, with electric two-wheeler manufacturers heavily outnumbering conventional, petrol-powered bike makers. Here are five electric two-wheelers to watch out for in 2020

Hero Electric AE-47

Hero MotoCorp’s EV arm, Hero Electric are preparing to launch their first battery-powered motorcycle in the form of the AE-47 that they showcased at the Auto Expo. It will be powered by a 48V/3.5kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged in four hours and take the AE-47 from 0 to 60 km/h in nine seconds, before hitting a top speed of 85 km/h. Hero Electric claim an 85-kilometre range in Power mode and 160 kilometres in Eco mode, while other features include cruise control, a digital dash and an on-board mobile charger.

Vespa Elettrica

The Piaggio Group have been segment leaders when it comes to stylish scooters and the Vespa Elettrica, the brand’s first foray into EVs, is already on sale in international markets. It follows the design language of the existing Vespa line-up, and can be distinguished from its IC cousins by the bright blue highlights along the body and alloys. It is powered by a 4kW motor and a battery with a claimed 100-kilometre range.

Evolet Hawk

Haryana-based Rissala Motors have showcased the Evolet Hawk, a fully-faired electric bike with sporty intentions. Clamed top speed is 120 km/h, with a 150-kilometre range and 4-hour charging time. The Evolet Hawk will be powered by a 3,000-watt brushless DC motor and 72V 40Ah lithium-ion battery, and is expected to be launched by mid-2020.

Orxa Mantis

Built by Bengaluru-based start up Orxa Energies, the Mantis is a naked streetfighter-style electric bike with an easily-removable 9kWh battery stack. It is powered by a 25kWh electric motor that Orxa claim can take the Mantis from 0 to 100 km/h in eight seconds, before hitting its 140 km/h top speed. Expect a mid-2020 launch announcement and a price between Rs 3 to 4 lakh.

Tork T6X

Pune-based start up Tork Motors have recently received an investment from industrialist Ratan Tata as they prepare to launch the T6X electric motorcycle. It will be powered by a brushless 6kW motor mounted to the swingarm, and power will be transmitted to the rear wheel via a conventional chain and sprocket setup. Claimed top speed is 100 km/h, and claimed range per charge is 100 kilometres from a 72 Ah lithium-ion battery.