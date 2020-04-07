Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Expected Decline in FY21 Two-wheeler Sales

by Leave a Comment

Coronavirus lockdown is likely to cause a slump in FY21 two-wheeler sales as compared to the previous fiscal.

According to the ICRA (Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency), the Indian two-wheeler market is expected to witness another bad fiscal thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the lockdown, FY21 two-wheeler sales are expected to further drop by as bad as double-digit percentage figures as compared to the 2020 fiscal; which was also a year that saw decline in the two-wheeler sales. With the BS6 norms taking effect, this was already slated to be a tough financial year due to the increase in two-wheeler pricing from updates as well as the additional emission control equipment. If the coronavirus situation worsens, things could become even tougher.

Further losses await the manufacturers who did not plan early for the BS6 regulation because they will have to absorb the unsold BS4 stock as well. Thankfully, the smartest manufacturers began the transition the previous year and so they should be in relatively safe waters. At this stage, long-term predictions are out of the question and near-term recovery looks bleak. However, the ICRA believe that there will be positive growth in the medium term for FY21 two-wheeler sales if things go well and the lockdown is lifted soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Honda unveil True Adventure prototype at EICMA
Bajaj Pulsar AS 200 and 150 Video
Suzuki Launch V-Strom 650 in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap