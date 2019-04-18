Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Exclusive Ride for Royal Enfield 650 Twins in Bengaluru

by Leave a Comment

Just about six months after its launch, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have cut a niche for themselves in the Indian motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield Bengaluru 650 Twins Ride

Recently Bengaluru witnessed an official ride that was conducted exclusively for the Twins. More than 140 motorcycles showed up for the ride which was flagged off from Esteem Mall. An hour’s ride later, the convoy arrived at Ground Zero Hub where registration was followed by a breakfast buffet and other activities. There was also a ‘Know Your Motorcycle’ session which enlightened riders about some simple and crucial details of the motorcycle and its maintenance. It included basic diagnosis, significance of tools, importance of servicing, running-in period care, long term usage, and the importance of riding gear. Considering almost 80 per cent of the turnout were new riders, that session was particularly helpful.

There may be more rides happening in locations near you. Stay glued to the RE website and unmute your rider Whatsapp groups.

The RE Twins are powered by a 650-cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 47 PS at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. Check out what we think about the Twins after we rode them in the United States of America.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Yamaha mysterious new engines spotted
Lights, Vespa and Action!
Yamaha VMAX Carbon Special Edition Launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap