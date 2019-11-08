EICMA2019 Triumph 2020 Thruxton RS, Bud Ekins Bonneville T120 and T100, and 2020 Bobber TFC

EICMA 2019 got its fair share of retro-modern British motorcycles courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles. The British marque showcased the 2020 Thruxton RS, Bud Ekins Bonneville T120 and T100, and 2020 Bobber TFC.

Triumph Thruxton RS

The much-loved café racer from Hinckley gets a makeover with a beautiful design, top-shelf componentry and a bump in power. Triumph have once again managed to keep the core approach of the Thruxton intact; old-school style with modern technology. The paint scheme complements the motorcycle’s blacked-out styling and the Thruxton RS can be personalised with about 80 custom accessories and a ‘Track Racer’ kit.

The updated 1,200-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin now makes 105 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. This bump in power comes due to changes including high-compression pistons, revised ports and cam profiles, a new secondary air system and lighter engine components. Race-inspired adjustable Showa big piston forks handle suspension duties at the front while fully-adjustable Öhlins equipment takes care of the rear. Braking is handled by twin 310-mm discs and Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers at the front and a single 220-mm disc at the rear, bitten on by a Nissin caliper. It also gets sticky Metzeler Racetec RR tyres.

Bonneville T100 and T120 Bud Ekins Special Edition

Bud Ekins was a professional Hollywood stuntman and one of the best of his time. This legend was also a top motocross and desert racer. Triumph’s tribute to this famous rider has materialised in the form of two special-edition motorcycles.

The special features on these one-off Bonneville siblings include a two-tone paint scheme with hand-painted elements and the heritage Triumph logo which was used for the first full-production Triumph motorcycle. The motorcycles also feature dedicated Bud Ekins logos on certain panels. Each motorcycle will have a certificate of authenticity and will be signed by Nick Bloor (Triumph CEO) and Ekins’ daughters, Susan and Donna.

Mechanically, both the T100 and the T120 remain unchanged from stock.

Triumph Bobber TFC

The Bobber is without doubt one of the most elegantly-styled motorcycles in Triumph’s portfolio. With the TFC version, Triumph are offering a motorcycle that is just as charming but now with upgraded components and a higher level of detailing. The Bobber TFC’s production will be limited to just 750 units and each one will be identified by a unique plaque and badging.

The updated 1,200-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin now produces 87 hp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 110 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The Bobber TFC also features top-of-the-line components like Öhlins fully-adjustable suspension, Arrow silencers and Brembo braking equipment.

Story: Joshua Varghese