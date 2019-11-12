EICMA2019 Benelli Leoncino 800 and 800 Trail revealed; TNT 600 Updated

Benelli showcased two brand-new models; Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail alongside the updated version of the TNT 600.

Benelli TNT 600

The all-new Benelli TNT 600 gets an update for 2020. The bike now gets a Euro 5 compliant (BS VI-compliant) engine. The 600-cc, in-line four-cylinder engine now makes 82.7 hp at 11,500 rpm and has a peak torque of 51 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The older TNT 600i in comparison made 85 hp and 54.6 Nm, which shows us a slight drop in power and torque. The bike is almost three kg heavier due to the updates and now weighs 234 kg. As for the design, not much has changed except for the front that gets a brand-new headlight, with a new TFT screen also part of the package. Green and White are the two colour options that will be available on the new TNT 600. The new model is expected to make its way to India by next year.

Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino Trail 800

The Leoncino 500 gets a bigger sibling called the Benelli Leoncino 800. Just like the 500, the 800 gets a ‘Trail’ version too. Unfortunately, we do not get the Leoncino 500 Trail in India yet. The new Leoncino 800 gets a 754-cc parallel-twin engine. The engine is capable of producing 81.6 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 67 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The bike borrows its design cues from the Leoncino 500. Both bikes get a 50-mm Marzocchi USD front fork with adjustable rebound and preload, as well as adjustable preload and rebound on the rear shock. Braking duties are carried out by the 320-mm dual discs up-front with monoblock radial calipers, and a 280-mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the rear. The Leoncino 800 gets 17-inch spoked wheels at the front and rear, whereas the Trail gets a 19-inch wheel at the front. The Trail also gets a high mounted exhaust and an additional suspension travel of 10 mm over the regular variant. The bikes are more on the heavier side and weigh in at 220 kg and 224 kg (Trail). We still have no word on whether either of them will make their way to India.

Story: Azaman Chothia