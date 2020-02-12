Ducati Superleggera V4 Unveiled

The Ducati Superleggera V4 is finally here and it is the lightest, most powerful road bike from Ducati.

It seems that every time Ducati launch a Superleggera version of their flagship superbike, they get back to the drawing board because these exotic rockets only seem to be getting lighter and more powerful. The Ducati Superleggera V4 is based on the formidable Ducati Panigale V4 R and production has been limited to just 500 units.

The 998-cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that does duty in the V4 R has been treated to a host of lightweight internals including lighter camshafts and a lighter gear-shift drum. The motorcycle will also get a dry clutch with a carbon cover. Customers can further cut down on the weight by opting for the track-only Akrapovič exhaust system; taking total weight loss to as much as 6 kg. The engine now produces 224 hp at 15,250 rpm and a peak torque of 116 Nm at 11,750 rpm. These numbers get further bumped up to 234 hp at 15,500 rpm and a peak torque of 119 Nm at 11,750 rpm with the Akrapovič exhaust system. All of this grunt from a motorcycle that weighs only 159 kg (152.2 kg with Racing Kit). The Ducati Superleggera V4 has a mind-blowing power-to-weight ratio of 1,408.8 hp/tonne (1,537.45 hp/tonne with Racing Kit).

Ducati claim that the Ducati Superleggera V4 is the first-ever road-going motorcycle with a full carbon-fibre frame and swingarm. The fairing is also carbon-fibre, in case you were wondering. To help manage this monstrous motorcycle, there is an array of electronics including cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, launch control, anti-wheelie, an up-and-down quickshifter and engine brake control. Suspension and brakes are handled by top-of-the-line equipment from Öhlins and Brembo respectively.

The carbon-fibre winglets are based on the Desmosedici GP16 MotoGP machine. So essentially, this is the closest thing you can buy today to the motorcycles raced by the Andreas, both Dovizioso and Iannone, in the 2016 MotoGP world championship.

Ducati are also offering the Superleggera V4 customers access to a World Superbike experience where they will get to ride around Mugello astride a Ducati Panigale V4 R, Superleggera and then a fully-fledged World Superbike. Also expect riding classes from Scott Redding, Chaz Davies and other expert Ducati riders. Wait for it. There is also a MotoGP experience. At an additional cost, 30 riders will get the chance to ride the GP20 MotoGP machine at Mugello.

