Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch on September 22

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the next BS6 motorcycle to be launched by Ducati India.

This time, too, they have opted for a full online launch, allowing enthusiasts to be a part of the action as it unfolds on their social media channels.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 range comprises the Pro and Sport Pro models of which only the former is India-bound at the moment. Visually, the Scrambler retains the styling cues that make it easily recognisable as a part of the retro-modern family. The black metal ‘X’ set in the LED headlamp is a nice touch that pays tribute to motorcycle styling of the 1970s. Additionally, the Scrambler 1100 Pro gets LED lighting all around.

The instrument cluster is made up of two elements – a circular console and a rectangular projection. Electronic wizardry on board includes cornering ABS, traction control and three riding modes (Active, Journey and City). Powering the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is a BS6-compliant, 1,079-cc, four-valve, L-twin that generates 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 88.4 Nm at 4,750 rpm while allied to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is suspended by a 45-mm USD fork at the front and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. Pricing can be expected to be around the same region as the previous generation Scrambler 1100; around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Joshua Varghese