Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro Launched in India

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro are now available in India starting at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh respectively. (ex-showroom prices).





This time, too, Ducati has opted for a full online launch, allowing enthusiasts to be a part of the action as it unfolds on their social media channels.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 range comprises the Pro and Sport Pro models. We can finally confirm that we will get both models in India. Visually, the Scrambler retains the styling cues that make it easily recognisable as a part of the retro-modern family. The black metal ‘X’ set in the LED headlamp is a nice touch that pays tribute to motorcycle styling of the 1970s. Additionally, the Scrambler 1100 Pro gets LED lighting all around. The new models also feature new liveries, dual stainless steel exhausts, low number plate holders, machine-finished aluminum covers and retro-inspired front headlights.

The instrument cluster is made up of two elements – a circular console and a rectangular projection. Electronic wizardry on board includes Bosch cornering ABS, traction control and three riding modes (Active, Journey and City). All this will be part of the standard package on both variants. The Scrambler 1100 PRO offers a more comfortable riding position for long rides, while the 1100 Sport PRO is the café-racer with low-slung handlebars, front and rear Öhlins suspension and café-style mirrors.

Powering the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is a BS6-compliant, 1,079-cc, four-valve, L-twin that generates 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 88.4 Nm at 4,750 rpm while allied to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is suspended by a 45-mm USD fork at the front and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. The braking setup is the same on both variants of the Scrambler 1100 where the front wheel mounts dual 320-mm discs with two Brembo calipers and at the rear, there is a 245-mm disc gripped by a caliper with a 34-mm piston.

Story: Joshua Varghese