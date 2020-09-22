Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro Launched in India

by Leave a Comment

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro are now available in India starting at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh respectively. (ex-showroom prices).

Ducati Scrambler 8 WEB

This time, too, Ducati has opted for a full online launch, allowing enthusiasts to be a part of the action as it unfolds on their social media channels.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 range comprises the Pro and Sport Pro models. We can finally confirm that we will get both models in India. Visually, the Scrambler retains the styling cues that make it easily recognisable as a part of the retro-modern family. The black metal ‘X’ set in the LED headlamp is a nice touch that pays tribute to motorcycle styling of the 1970s. Additionally, the Scrambler 1100 Pro gets LED lighting all around. The new models also feature new liveries, dual stainless steel exhausts, low number plate holders, machine-finished aluminum covers and retro-inspired front headlights.

Ducati Scrambler 4 WEB

The instrument cluster is made up of two elements – a circular console and a rectangular projection. Electronic wizardry on board includes Bosch cornering ABS, traction control and three riding modes (Active, Journey and City). All this will be part of the standard package on both variants. The Scrambler 1100 PRO offers a more comfortable riding position for long rides, while the 1100 Sport PRO is the café-racer with low-slung handlebars, front and rear Öhlins suspension and café-style mirrors.

Ducati Scrambler 2 WEB

Powering the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is a BS6-compliant, 1,079-cc, four-valve, L-twin that generates 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 88.4 Nm at 4,750 rpm while allied to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is suspended by a 45-mm USD fork at the front and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. The braking setup is the same on both variants of the Scrambler 1100 where the front wheel mounts dual 320-mm discs with two Brembo calipers and at the rear, there is a 245-mm disc gripped by a caliper with a 34-mm piston.

Also read: Ducati Panigale V2 launched

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Harley-Davidson Shut Down Manufacturing Plant in India
Yamaha Cygnus RayZR and RayZR Street Rally Road Test Review - Futuristic Cruise
Honda Big Wing to Launch 300 cc-plus Made-in-India Premium Motorcycle on 30 September?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap