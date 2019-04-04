Bike India

Ducati Monster 797 and 821 Offered with Free Accessories

Ducati Monster 797 India test review
Buy a Ducati Monster 797+ or Monster 821 in April 2019 and get a Termignoni exhaust system free of cost in this special celebration offer. Ducati India have sold over 100 units of the Ducati Monster 821, which was launched last year, making it one of the best selling sport naked motorcycles of India.

To celebration this feat, Ducati India are offering the Monster 821 along with a couple of accessories as standard. New Ducati Monster 821 buyers will get a sweet sounding Termignoni exhaust and the convenience of Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down which helps the rider change gears without using the clutch. These accessories are being offered free of cost for all new purchase made in the month of April 2019. Customers looking to buy the Monster 797+ will also get a Termignoni exhaust at no additional cost during the celebration period. (Also read: Ducati Monster 797 Plus Review)

The Ducati Monster 821 is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ducati Monster 797+ at Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). As mentioned, the special offer is valid from 1-30 April across Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and the recently launched Hyderabad outlet.

 

