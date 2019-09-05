Ducati DRE Dream Tour to Spiti Valley Concludes

The Ducati DRE Dream Tour ride was flagged off on 26 August and came to an end on 2 September.

A total of 16 riders, including Ducati officials and owners, lined up for the ride at the Ducati North Star dealership in Gurugram to begin the seven-day ride. Stops were made at Shimla, Sangla, Tabo, Kaza, Nako and Theog. The Ducati DRE Dream Tour consisted of a few Scramblers and the entire Multistrada family that included the Multistrada 950 (with wire-spoke wheels), Multistrada 1260S, Pikes Peak and the all-new 1260 Enduro.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “This Dream Tour to Spiti Valley was truly an incredible one and enabled the riders to enhance their skills while riding on world’s most adventurous route. Riding with the Ducatisti through uneven mountain terrains to some of the highest peaks was one of the most spectacular experiences of my life. With every new Dream Tour, we strive to take the Ducati riding culture to the next level and provide a unique experience to our customers which goes beyond just riding.”

Ducati say that the DRE Dream Tour experience is specifically designed to make the experience feel like a relaxed vacation. A team of professional riders ensure a safe experience and environment for all the riders. Riders got a chance to ride through the world’s most treacherous roads to explore old Buddhist monasteries, hidden meditation caves, relaxed around the scenic riverside while enjoying the local culture of Spiti.

Story: Azaman Chothia