Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ducati DRE Dream Tour to Spiti Valley Concludes

by Leave a Comment

The Ducati DRE Dream Tour ride was flagged off on 26 August and came to an end on 2 September.

Ducati DRE Dream Tour 1 WEB

A total of 16 riders, including Ducati officials and owners, lined up for the ride at the Ducati North Star dealership in Gurugram to begin the seven-day ride. Stops were made at Shimla, Sangla, Tabo, Kaza, Nako and Theog. The Ducati DRE Dream Tour consisted of a few Scramblers and the entire Multistrada family that included the Multistrada 950 (with wire-spoke wheels), Multistrada 1260S, Pikes Peak and the all-new 1260 Enduro.

Ducati DRE Dream Tour 2 WEB

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “This Dream Tour to Spiti Valley was truly an incredible one and enabled the riders to enhance their skills while riding on world’s most adventurous route. Riding with the Ducatisti through uneven mountain terrains to some of the highest peaks was one of the most spectacular experiences of my life. With every new Dream Tour, we strive to take the Ducati riding culture to the next level and provide a unique experience to our customers which goes beyond just riding.”

Ducati DRE Dream Tour 3 WEB

Ducati say that the DRE Dream Tour experience is specifically designed to make the experience feel like a relaxed vacation. A team of professional riders ensure a safe experience and environment for all the riders. Riders got a chance to ride through the world’s most treacherous roads to explore old Buddhist monasteries, hidden meditation caves, relaxed around the scenic riverside while enjoying the local culture of Spiti.

Story: Azaman Chothia

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Bike India readers' choice award 2014
Royal Enfield Essentials For Road Safety
Interview - Aravind K P - ‘This year I focused on consistency and on getting through all the stages’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap