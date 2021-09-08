Details of the Kawasaki Z650RS Surface Online

A month ago, Kawasaki teased a retro-classic model and we have more details about it, sourced from the type-approval documents that have been leaked online.

We can expect the Kawasaki Z650RS to make an entry into the Indian market by the end of this year or the first quarter of next year. The motorcycle will compete against the likes of the Royal Enfield 650 twins and the Honda CB650R. The Z650RS would do well in the market if it is priced between the Z650 (Rs 6.24 lakh) and the Ninja 650 (Rs 6.61 lakh).

The bike, code-named ER650M, will be tagged with the Z650RS badge when it launches in the market. It shares its underpinnings with the Kawasaki Z650 and therefore will be powered by the same liquid-cooled, 649-cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 68.25 hp and 64 Nm of torque. The leaked files also reveal that the top speed will be limited to 191 km/h.

The Kawasaki Z650RS is different from its sibling in structural specifications. Measuring 184 kg, the retro-middleweight motorcycle is 4 kilograms heavier than the Z650. The wheelbase has been marginally reduced by 5 mm and now measures 1,405 mm. Since the Z650 RS is a classic-styled bike, the riding position is expected to be upright and somewhat relaxed.

To take care of suspension duties, the bike is expected to feature a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard with dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. If the bike comprises a twin-pod instrument cluster as shown in the promotional teaser, it could drastically increase the overall retro charm of the Kawasaki Z650RS.

Kawasaki’s middleweight line-up in India include the Ninja 650 and Z650, and with the upcoming Z650RS, they could cater to a larger customer base especially those who are hesitant to purchase the Z900RS due to its power and price.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy