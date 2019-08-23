CS Santosh Launches Application ‘Recky’ to Connect Motorcyclists

Off-road and rally racer CS Santosh has launched a new application called Recky, with the aim of connecting riders around the globe.

We bikers use various social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share our ride pictures, videos and locations. Now, gear up for Recky – an exclusive application for the community of bikers that lets one share content, connect with different bikers, record rides and navigate routes. Recky is a free application that is compatible with android and iOS platforms. CS Santosh came up with the idea for the application and has thoroughly tested it, while focusing on simplifying the experience of using the app.

Recky allows a rider to take pictures in-app while on a ride and drops a marker at the location where the pictures have been taken. All the pictures taken along the ride show up once the ride is complete. Satellite maps help the rider manoeuvre his motorcycle in the right direction, along with providing information on elevation, top speed and distance covered. Once a ride is complete it can be saved under a private mode or displayed to your followers. Other riders can then play the ride to check directions, pictures and statistics.

Commenting on the launch of Recky, Santosh said, “The whole idea was to provide the fast-growing biker community a platform to connect and explore various adventure biking routes in the world”. The creators of the application have also assured the privacy of users and ensured that no personal data will be shared, and the app will not track or record until the rider opts to do so.

Currently the navigation feature will have to be used in a list form, but with future updates, turn-by-turn navigation will be available. The directions for a ride are based on zooming and panning, allowing a rider to check routes across countries once the information has been populated by riders. CS Santosh also said, “We’ll soon provide users with the option to create a ride-summary like no other in the world – this will be the most entertaining element for the user and for the user’s social media followers”.

Story: Azaman Chothia