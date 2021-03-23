Could Piaggio Bring an Electric Aprilia Scooter to India?

The Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Piaggio, could bring a performance electric Aprilia scooter to India.

Though the Vespa Elettrica was introduced at the Auto Expo 2020 by Piaggio, confirmation regarding the launch of the same in India is yet to be received. But, now, according to reports, there could be an electric Aprilia scooter headed to India. This could be a move to exploit the growing demand of electric scooters in India.

Aprilia are known for their racing performance machines and their electric scooters will be performance-oriented too. Piaggio have been the only company to market 150-cc scooters in India despite the fact that the bestselling segment for scooters in India has been the 125-cc one. This is in line with the company’s intentions to give importance to power and performance.

Piaggio will keep a close watch on the electric vehicle (EV) market before they follow through with new launches as the market has not reacted positively post the pandemic. Another hurdle in the company’s EV plan is the lack of infrastructure required for the production and regular use of electric scooters. The Lithium-ion cells that will be used in electric Aprilia scooter are currently sourced from China and they are in short supply. The manufacturing capacity in India fails to meet the growing demand, too.

The electric Aprilia scooter could be based on the same powertrain as the electric Vespa. The powertrain is fully developed by Piaggio but requires complete localization of components and, therefore, top management of the company has mentioned that the company’s current focus will be on the electric Vespa and, after studying the trend for two years, India might see an electric scooter with Aprilia branding.

The exciting factor of an Aprilia electric scooter would be the brand’s promise to focus on the performance of the electric vehicle and that should set it apart from its contemporaries. The Vespa Elettrica, currently seen in the European market, houses a 4.0-kW (5.4-hp) motor capable of a top speed of 70 km/h and a range of 100 km with a full charging cycle of four hours.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy