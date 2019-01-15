Confirmed! 2019 Honda CB300R Launch in India



Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have started accepting booking for Honda’s Neo Sports Café-inspired CB300R for an initial amount of Rs 5,000.

The CB300R naked street-bike will sport a 286-cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The company has not shared the power figures yet, but in the UK, it makes 31.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The Honda CB300R is being brough to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and will be priced at under Rs 2.5 lakh in our market.

The bike gets signature round head-lamp with horseshoe-shaped DRLs. The head-lamp, tail-lamp, and turn indicators are all LED to ensure no path is dark for the rider to navigate through. Buyers will get to choose from two colour options – Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, HMSI revealed, “Driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences. Not only will it add more adrenaline to daily riding, Neo Sports Café styled CB300R is sure to turn around heads on the streets. The CB300R will be Made-in-India and priced below Rs. 2.5 lacs (ex-showroom) for customers to experience Honda’s superior technology and thrill of riding. We welcome all our customers for the bookings starting today.”

The CB300R comes with a tubular and pressed steel frame and a steel plate swing arm. The front gets a 41-mm upside-down fork while the rear get a seven-step adjustable mono-shock. Braking duties are perfromed by a 296 mm front disc with radially mount, four-pot calipers equipped with ABS.

To get more information you can either visit one of the Honda Wing World Dealer or visit their official website.