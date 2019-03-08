Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

CFMoto 250-cc Motorcycle to Compete with KTM 250 Duke in India

by Leave a Comment

CFmoto to bring 650-cc adventure tourer
Chinese automaker CFMoto plan to begin their Indian operations with a bang. Reports suggest that they have already partnered with Hyderabad-based AMW Automobiles in order to set up sales and service infrastructure in the country.

For those who have never heard of CFMoto until now, the company started in 1989 in Hangzhou, China, and has currently established a worldwide presence. They are known for developing over 50 engines and own more than 272 registered patents and independent intellectual rights since their inception. CFMoto hold many major motorcycle development and manufacturing contracts from players across the globe, the most valuable of which is the joint venture between CFMoto and KTM, with these manufacturers sharing a substantial strategic partnership at different levels.
CFmoto to bring 250-cc street fighter to India
Reports suggest that AMW Automobiles are set to launch the entire line-up of CFMoto bikes which includes a single-cylinder, 250-cc, naked motorcycle called the 250NK, a 400-cc, twin-cylinder motorcycle called the 400NK, and two 650-cc, twin-cylinder motorcycles called the 650NK and its tourer edition, the 650MT. All their motorcycles are set to be launched in India, but for one, a 150-cc single called the 150NK. Looks like CFMoto want to position themselves as a maker of more premium offerings. Well, it won’t be too long before we find out.
CFMoto set to launch 650 cc naked and sports-tourer in India.

The motorcycles look set to be brought to India via the completely-knocked-down (CKD) mode and later assembled at AMW Automobile’s facility. While the bikes set for launch are already Euro IV-compliant, we could soon expect BS-VI compliance across all models.

Story: Satyam Singh

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Simon Whitelock's 48-cylinder Kawasaki
Yamaha launches Ray Precious Edition
Benelli TRK 502 Adventure Motorcycle Launch on 18 February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap