CFMoto 250-cc Motorcycle to Compete with KTM 250 Duke in India



Chinese automaker CFMoto plan to begin their Indian operations with a bang. Reports suggest that they have already partnered with Hyderabad-based AMW Automobiles in order to set up sales and service infrastructure in the country.

For those who have never heard of CFMoto until now, the company started in 1989 in Hangzhou, China, and has currently established a worldwide presence. They are known for developing over 50 engines and own more than 272 registered patents and independent intellectual rights since their inception. CFMoto hold many major motorcycle development and manufacturing contracts from players across the globe, the most valuable of which is the joint venture between CFMoto and KTM, with these manufacturers sharing a substantial strategic partnership at different levels.



Reports suggest that AMW Automobiles are set to launch the entire line-up of CFMoto bikes which includes a single-cylinder, 250-cc, naked motorcycle called the 250NK, a 400-cc, twin-cylinder motorcycle called the 400NK, and two 650-cc, twin-cylinder motorcycles called the 650NK and its tourer edition, the 650MT. All their motorcycles are set to be launched in India, but for one, a 150-cc single called the 150NK. Looks like CFMoto want to position themselves as a maker of more premium offerings. Well, it won’t be too long before we find out.



The motorcycles look set to be brought to India via the completely-knocked-down (CKD) mode and later assembled at AMW Automobile’s facility. While the bikes set for launch are already Euro IV-compliant, we could soon expect BS-VI compliance across all models.

Story: Satyam Singh