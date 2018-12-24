Camouflaged KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing

It is almost here! Spy shots of the much-awaited KTM 390 Adventure being tested on the streets of Pune emerge.

After months of anticipation and rumours about the Austrian brand’s entry-level ADV, we finally see a sign of progress on this front — a heavily-camouflaged test mule has been spotted and photographed near Pune. We can see from these pics that the bike gets the split LED headlamp as well as the colour TFT screen from the 390 Duke, and taller suspension at both ends.

The long rider’s seat overlaps the tank in true enduro fashion, and we were quite surprised to see 17-inch and 19-inch alloys, rather than spoked wheels, although rumour has it that spoked wheels will be offered as on aption on the production bike. The temporary MH-14 number plate suggests that this bike is registered in Chaken, near Pune, where the KTM India factory is located.

We have no clarity on when the production-ready 390 Adventure will hit the market, nor do we know how it will be priced; KTM have been assuring us that we will see the finished bike in 2019, and we assume it will be priced at a slight premium over the 390 Duke.