Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Camouflaged KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing

by Leave a Comment

It is almost here! Spy shots of the much-awaited KTM 390 Adventure being tested on the streets of Pune emerge.

After months of anticipation and rumours about the Austrian brand’s entry-level ADV, we finally see a sign of progress on this front — a heavily-camouflaged test mule has been spotted and photographed near Pune. We can see from these pics that the bike gets the split LED headlamp as well as the colour TFT screen from the 390 Duke, and taller suspension at both ends.

The long rider’s seat overlaps the tank in true enduro fashion, and we were quite surprised to see 17-inch and 19-inch alloys, rather than spoked wheels, although rumour has it that spoked wheels will be offered as on aption on the production bike. The temporary MH-14 number plate suggests that this bike is registered in Chaken, near Pune, where the KTM India factory is located.

We have no clarity on when the production-ready 390 Adventure will hit the market, nor do we know how it will be priced; KTM have been assuring us that we will see the finished bike in 2019, and we assume it will be priced at a slight premium over the 390 Duke.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Wrangler launches Tough Gear Abrasion Resistant Denims
KTM LC4 – The 690's March of Progress
Must watch video – Ducati assemble the Multistrada 1200

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap