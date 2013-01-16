California Superbike School is back

The California Superbike School (CSS) will be conducting its 4th Camp in India in January this year.CSS is considered to be the foremost motorcycle racing school of the world with operations in 27 countries. It was founded by Keith Code, who is among the world’s most well known and successful track motorcycle racing instructors. CSS is dedicated to improving motorcycle riding skills for the street or for racing.

CSS’ partners in India have been Preethi Racing, the racing division of Preethi, a leading home-appliance manufacturer in India. The first Camp here was conducted in 2010 at the MMSC track in Chennai. Since then, CSS has completed three successful Camps in India with over 300 students having been trained at Chennai. CSS hopes to ultimately conduct its Camps at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida.

CSS will be holding its 4th India Camp at Chennai from 18th January 2013 onwards. 24 riders (of whom 16 are fully sponsored by Preethi) will participate in the four-day program across four proficiency levels. There will be two batches, the details of which are given below:

January 18-20: Level I, II & III (fees: Rs 39,326); Level IV (fees: Rs 44,944)

January 25-27: Level I, II & III (fees: Rs 39,326); Level IV (fees: Rs 44,944)

Riders who have completed Level III or IV during the preceding year can enroll for Level IV this time. However, they may not enroll for Level IV during the same weekend in which they complete Levels I, II & III.

For more details, visit http://www.preethi.in/CaliforniaSuperbikeSchool/index.html and http://www.superbikeschoolindia.com/schedule.html.