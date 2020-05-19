Buying a new motorcycle: Compromise Now or Invest for Long-term?

The lockdown has been bad for motorcycle manufacturers because they were not able to sell a single unit in the month of April but buying a new motorcycle now is not a bad idea.

To make up for lost time and sales, manufacturers have secured permission from the government to resume their production and even reopen their touchpoints. In order to attract customers back to showrooms, most manufacturers are now offering never-seen-before deals on most of their products. So buying a motorcycle now is something worth considering.

Since public transport is likely to remain crippled for a long time after the lockdown is over, we will have to start considering new alternatives at making our way to the workplace. The simplest, most affordable solution are the 110-cc commuter motorcycles. These machines are simple, reliable and fuel-efficient like none other; therefore, ideal to satisfy your personal mobility needs. Is there a catch? Yes, there is. While they are built to a purpose and they serve that purpose well, in the long run some of you may tire of their conservative nature and neutral styling and, perhaps, may even wish that you had gone for something a few rungs above, say a 125-cc motorcycle.

The motorcycles in the 160-cc segment offer a good balance of sporty styling, adequate performance and even impressive fuel efficiency. They will force you to delve deeper into your pockets because with BS6 pricing, most of them are well beyond the affordable mark. However, depending on your usage and needs, they are capable of being better investments in the long run. Here is a list of the hottest 160-cc motorcycles in the segment and one more for the best 125-cc scooters.

While you are at it, keep an eye out for amazing deals on dealership-owned, almost-new BS4 motorcycles as well. They offer better value than a used motorcycle.

Story: Joshua Varghese