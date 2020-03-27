BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched in India

While there has been no formal launch, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 has been listed on the Chennai-based manufacturer’s website, priced at Rs 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the last few months, TVS Motor Company have been upgrading most of the models in their lineup with a BS6-compliant engine. The company website now lists the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 as the latest addition to the line-up of BS6 motorcycles, priced at Rs 1,01,450 (ex-showroom). The BS4 model was priced at Rs 94,746 (ex-showroom) making the BS6 model Rs 6,704 more expensive.

The BS6 engine is the same 177.4-cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit that is now fuel-injected and puts out 16.8 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 15.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The BS4 engine in comparison made 16.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 15.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The output figures remain almost the same except that torque peaks 500 rpm higher.

Nothing has changed on the design and styling front. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is now 141 kg, indicating an increase of four kg from the BS4 model. Like all the other new models, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 gets the GTT (Glide Through Technology), which allows the bike to crawl at a low and constant speed in every gear, minimizing the use of gear changes.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 features a telescopic fork at the front and a monotube inverted gas-filled suspension at the rear. On to the brakes, there is a 270-mm disc at the front with single-channel ABS, and a 200-mm disc at the rear. The fuel tank capacity of 12 litres is the same as the BS4 model. The motorcycle will be sold with the same four colour options: Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Black and T Grey.

The Apache RTR 180 has not been as much of a favourite when compared to the likes of the RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V, but we hope to see that change soon.

In other news, TVS Motor Company have currently suspended all production and manufacturing activities due to the Covid-19 outbreak.