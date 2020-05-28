BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 Launched in India

The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF have been launched in India for Rs 1.63 lakh and Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Gixxer series was earlier offered only with 150-cc options in India but, last year, that changed with the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki had displayed most of their BS6 models at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi, giving us a clue about the upcoming line-up. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 have done pretty well for the brand and have now been launched with BS6 engines

Suzuki will carry over the same sharp design on both the motorcycles with a split-seat, LED headlight, tail-light, twin-muffler design exhaust and a digital instrument cluster. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will also be offered with Suzuki’s MotoGP livery and is priced at Rs 1,74,900 (ex-showroom). Other parts such as the suspension set-up is also the same with a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Both bikes also come equipped with disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS. Suzuki have managed to keep the kerb weights of the bikes the same at 156 kg (Gixxer 250) and 161 kg (Gixxer SF 250).

The main change in this upgrade is in the 250-cc engine that both the bikes use. The BS6 compliant, fuel-injected, 249-cc, oil-cooled unit now makes 26.5 hp at 9,300 rpm and a peak torque of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The BS4 models in comparison made 26.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The horsepower figures are the same, though coming in 300 rpm higher in the rev range, while the torque has slightly dropped but now peaks 200 rpm earlier.

The older model of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 was priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Gixxer SF 250 was priced at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom), making the BS6 variants of the motorcycles Rs 3,000 more expensive. Customers can book the motorcycles at Suzuki dealerships and deliveries will commence mid-June.