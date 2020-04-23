BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 Coming Soon

The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 have been listed on the Suzuki India website and are set to launch soon.

The Gixxer series was earlier offered only with 150-cc options in India but, last year, that changed with the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki had displayed most of their BS6 models at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi, giving us a clue about the upcoming line-up. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 have done pretty well for the brand and have now been teased as coming soon on the company website. Here is what has changed from the BS4 models.

Suzuki will carry over the same sharp design on both the motorcycles with a split-seat, LED headlight, tail-light, twin-muffler design exhaust and a digital instrument cluster. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will also be offered with the familiar colour options of white, yellow, and the blue with MotoGP livery. Other parts such as the suspension set-up is also the same with a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Both bikes also come equipped with disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS. Suzuki have managed to keep the kerb weights of the bikes the same at 156 kg (Gixxer 250) and 161 kg (Gixxer SF 250).

The main change in this upgrade is in the 250-cc engine that both the bikes use. The BS6 compliant, fuel-injected, 249-cc, oil-cooled unit now makes 26.5 hp at 9,300 rpm and a peak torque of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The BS4 models in comparison made 26.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The horsepower figures are the same, though coming in 300 rpm higher in the rev range, while the torque has slightly dropped but now peaks 200 rpm earlier.

The older model of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 was priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Gixxer SF 250 was priced at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom). We can expect a slight increase in price with the BS6 engine upgrade. The launch should take place next month hopefully and when launched will go up against the likes of the KTM 250 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25.