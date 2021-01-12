BS6 2021 TVS Jupiter Most Affordable Variant Launched

TVS Motor Company have just introduced an entry-level variant of the 2021 TVS Jupiter which is Rs 2,000 cheaper than the Standard variant of the 110-cc scooter.



The new 2021 TVS Jupiter variant does not get alloy wheels but instead sports basic metal wheels, helping it to be priced attractively at Rs 63,497 (ex-showroom). What needs to be noted is that in the new year, the entire 2021 TVS Jupiter range has received a price hike ranging between Rs 1,650 to Rs 2,750 depending on the variant.

Sheet Metal Wheel variant thankfully doesn’t get a boring wheel design but the engineers have managed to imitate the alloy wheels’ pattern which look pretty decent. Mechanically there aren’t any other changes and this automatic scooter continues to employ a 109.7-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.5 hp and 8.4 Nm. (Also Read: TVS Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched)

Here’s a quick look at the variants and ex-showroom prices of the 2021 TVS Jupiter:

> TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel – Rs 63,497

> TVS Jupiter Standard – Rs 65,497

> TVS Jupiter ZX – Rs 68,247

> TVS Jupiter ZX Disc – Rs 72,347

> TVS Jupiter Classic – Rs 72,472



Over the years TVS Jupiter has proven to be a reliable and efficient scooter in its segment and has been competing with the likes of Honda Activa 6G and the Hero Maestro Edge 110. TVS Motor Company have managed to carve a niche for their 110-cc scooter mainly due to the good quality of build and, segment-first and convenient features. The 2021 TVS Jupiter boasts of things like external fuel filler, LED headlamp, a large 21-litre under-seat storage, front fork and 12-inch wheels.

