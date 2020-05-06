BS4 Piaggio Vespa 946 Discounted

The last one of the limited-edition Piaggio Vespa 946 Emporio Armani is being offered at a discount of Rs 2 lakh.

Three units of the Piaggio Vespa 946 Emporio Armani were bought to India in 2016 and offered for a price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Two of the three models were sold a while ago and one has stayed with a dealership in Pune. Even after this Rs 2 lakh discount, the Piaggio Vespa 946 is still the most expensive scooter in India at Rs 10 lakh.

To start with, the Piaggio Vespa 946 was given a special colour to make it stand out which was chosen by Giorgio Armani. This unique paint scheme is a combination of green and grey and is better when viewed from specific angles. In the pictures, it appears to simply be a matte black finish. A handcrafted brown leather seat has been fitted on the scooter, designed far different compared to the one on the original Vespa model. There is, of course, the logo of the Giorgio Armani brand visible just below.

The engine has been made with an aluminium block unlike the engines powering the stock Vespa models. This 125-cc, single-cylinder engine is said to make 11.4 hp which is 1.4 hp more than the stock BS4 Vespa. This edition also gets features such as 220-mm dual disc brakes at the front, a single disc brake at the rear, dual-channel ABS and 12-inch alloy wheels.

What makes this scooter so unique is that is was developed from a collaboration between Piaggio and Giorgio Armani, one of the most premium, and expensive, luxury fashion brands in the world. Both Piaggio and Giorgio Armani have their headquarters in Italy and launched the scooter together to celebrate the 130th anniversary of Piaggio Group and the 40th anniversary of the Giorgio Armani brand.

Although, as a bike enthusiast, there are some crazy performance machines on offer that Rs 10 lakh can buy, which makes this seem quite ridiculously expensive for a 125-cc scooter.

Image Source: SBK World