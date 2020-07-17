BMW S 1000 XR Launched at Rs 20.90 lakh

Bavaria’s latest tarmac-bound sporty ADV, the BMW S 1000 XR has just been launched in India.

The second generation BMW S 1000 XR has just been launched with a lofty Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. What you get is superbike performance on a motorcycle that is all-day comfortable, and backed up by German build quality, excellent equipment levels and an extremely comprehensive electronics package. The idea behind this bike was to create a high-speed touring missile for tarmac-bound riders who were not interested in the off-road capability or utilitarian design of the big GS, and wanted sportbike-like thrills without compromising on comfort. This second-generation bike is all-new, with a revised engine, lighter frame and fresh, symmetrical look.

While the outgoing bike was available in two variants, Standard and Pro, the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is only available in the Pro variant, and comes fully-loaded with BMW’s Keyless Ride system, electronically-adjustable rear suspension, a bi-directional quickshifter, heated grips, cruise control hill start assist, GPS mount above the main TFT screen, hand guards, a centre stand and a top-box mount.

Optional accessories including adaptive cornering lights, panniers, carbon-fibre crash bars, different windshields and more allow for a bit of customisation as per your specific riding needs.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is powered by a racy four-cylinder motor derived from the extremely fast S 1000 RR. While it does not share the stratospheric 14,000 rpm rev ceiling and over 207 horsepower peak, this motor in XR-spec features a much meatier midrange, with 114 Nm of torque available at 9,250 rpm, while the 165 hp that comes about at 11,000 rpm should be more than enough to thrill even the most experienced rider.

I was lucky enough to be one of just two Indian journalists who had the opportunity to ride this bike in Spain earlier this year, and was extremely impressed with everything from the seamless power delivery and sporty handling with over 52 degrees of available lean, to the extreme poise and comfort at over 200 km/h. This bike is ideal for riders coming from a focussed superbike and are looking for something with a more relaxed riding position, without sacrificing the big power of a revvy four-pot motor and excellent handling characteristics. We can’t wait to get our hands on one in India to bring you a comprehensive real-world ride report.