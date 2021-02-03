Bike India

BMW Motorrad Safari 2021 Kicks Off

BMW motorcycle owners can now sign up for curated riding experiences at destinations across the country as part of the BMW Motorrad Safari 2021

The BMW Motorrad Safari 2021 kicked off with the BMW Motorrad Desert Safari, held over the last weekend of January, where participants got to explore sandy trails between Jaipur and Bikaner. The three-day event included a training session with a BMW Motorrad International Instructors Academy trainer on fundamental techniques of off-road riding for participants to enhance their riding skills.

The BMW Motorrad Safari is a way for the German brand to connect with customers, and give them a taste of two-wheeled adventure. The rides will span from two to five days at different routes across the country, and include a fully-equipped crew for technical or medical support.

Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India had this to say, “At BMW Motorrad, we are passionate about helping BMW Motorrad owners to Make Life a Ride. Owning a BMW Motorrad bike opens a world of experiences for our customers to explore one’s passion for travelling, discovering new terrain and enjoying a sense of freedom. Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and riding culture here in India and the BMW Motorrad Safari will create outstanding moments, stories and journeys for everyone who is a part of it.”

