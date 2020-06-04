BMW Motorrad Dealerships Now Open

As of 1st June, BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country are now open for business.

With the easing of lockdown norms from the first of this month, BMW Motorrad have promptly resumed operations at dealerships and showrooms across India. The brand is ensuring precautionary measures are in place, including reworking layouts of their dealerships, workshops and offices to ensure social distancing amongst employees, and providing them with protective equipment hand sanitiser and regular health checkups.

All dealerships are providing contactless delivery of new as well as serviced motorcycles, and all bikes will be thoroughly sanitised before being handed over to customers. Additionally, test ride vehicles will also be sanitised before and after every ride, as will all working spaces and surfaces.

To provide customers with that little bit more, a complimentary BMW Motorrad Care Kit will be included with all motorcycles sold between now and 31st July.