BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup

The first ever BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup will soon take place in India, with the Bavarian major’s single-cylinder ADV, the G 310 GS. Registrations are now open for BMW 310 GS owners and it can be done by getting in touch with your nearist authorised BMW dealership.

The BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup has been specially curated for G 310 GS owners to provide the quintessential ‘adventure of a lifetime’. BMW Motorrad India will be hosting zonal qualifiers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru for their customers from all across the county. The winners of the respective zonal qualifiers will compete in the National Qualifier that will be held on 5 April, 2020 in Bengaluru.

The BMW G 310 GS can be identified as a genuine GS, or Geländestraße, at first sight; a product with a high level of versatility. The motorcycle is made in a way that it is agile in traffic and robust enough to deal with all sorts of rough terrain. It is a good companion for off road adventures and everyday riding as well.

The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a 313-cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. With an output of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure. The motorcycle accelerates from 0-50 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of up to 143 km/h.

To take part in the BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup, there are regulations that need to be followed. All participants to have a valid licence at the time of the race. The race is only applicable for G 310 GS owners, The customers can participate only on their own motorcycle and will undergo scrutiny to check the fitness of the motorcycle. All riders must wear suitable rider gear that is in good condition.

There are other exceptions too. Any individual working for BMW Motorrad, or anyone with a valid racing licence, are exempt from competing.

