BMW G 310 R BS6 2020 – Reader’s Questions

The Bavarian motorcycle giant has just launched the BS6-compliant BMW G 310 R with a new and very attractive price-tag. Our full review will be out in the 2021 January edition of Bike India magazine, which shall give you a proper introduction to the beaut. However, we have decided to answer a number of queries that you the reader have been mailing in here. Onwards.

First up on the menu are question about the G 310 R’s engine and workings starting with does it have any vibrations? Well, this is a single-cylinder in a slightly higher spec of tune, hence there will be a slight hint of buzz. But, nothing compared to its orange rival and in general, the 313-cc motor in the BMW runs quite linear and smooth. Additionally, the ‘buzz’ isn’t something very noticeable and does not play a role in the ride experience, to be honest.

Initial torque? Or just a mid-range machine? You get decent twist at low revs, but yes, the BMW G 310 R’s mid-range packs the meat of the power. A mellow surge starts in the middle of the rev range and continues all the way to its red-line at 10,500 rpm.

How about that heat management? The bike has a reversed engine layout which in itself does have a heating con. BMW though, have countered the issue by giving the G 310 R a radiator, making the motorcycle a liquid-cooled motor. We can confirm that the motorcycle did not feel ridiculously hot even after spending a day in the saddle through city and highway commuting.

But, Is a long journey advisable? In short, Yes. Would it be the most comfortable? No, it’s sibling the G 310 GS would be better suited. However, the G 310 R is more than capable to make a long journey in decent comfort. Way better than its orange rival. Ride Quality is better than the Duke 390s which is immediately noticed with the refined engine and ergonomics that also cater to the shorter ones in our ranks. Though trying the Iron Butt Challenge is not being promoted here. That challenge on any bike in India would gain our admiration.

What about those twisties? The Duke 390 is the performance machine in this segment, and if in its saddle sits an experienced moto man, then the Duke would be troublesome, very troublesome, to beat. But, for the regular rider that linear engine, comfortable ergonomics, and a motorcycle that also loves to be on its side the BMW G 310 R is arguably the better choice. In simple terms, it is superb in the twisties and easier to ride in them than the Duke.

So, How much of my money does BMW ask for? The Bavarians want Rs 2.45 lakh ex-showroom, which now makes the G 310 R cheaper than the Duke 390 by KTM. That makes life very interesting in the segment, as now KTM indeed have a very worthy rival with new weaponry, its price tag.