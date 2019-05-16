Bluarmor Blusnap 2 Product Review – Beat the Heat

After their first attempt at a small helmet cooler, Bluarmor are back with a new and improved Blusnap. Unlike its predecessor, the Bluarmor Blusnap 2 does not come with a small water tank and is noticeably more compact. It uses a tiny induction fan that forces air through a water-soaked filter before being channelled to the user’s face. Before the ride, you only have to soak the filter in water for 10 seconds and then you are good to go for more than an hour (or whenever the filter loses moisture).

An adhesive chin mount has to be stuck to the helmet and the Bluarmor Blusnap 2 snaps right on. The mounting is robust enough for everyday use but will snap right off in the event of a crash, albeit without hindering safety. In addition to cooling, it provides dust-free air and defogs the visor as well. During our test, it lasted for almost a week on full charge and in case it does not fit your helmet, they also have an extender as part of the standard kit.

To summarize, the Bluarmor Blusnap 2 is certainly a respite during summer and I am tempted to invest in one. At the same time, the price does deter me from making a quick decision. If you decide to go for it, you may order one online (www.thebluarmor.com).

Story: Joshua Varghese