Benelli TnT 300 Road Test Review – Jack of All Trades

Benelli India are back like a phoenix from the ashes under the banner of the Mahavir Group. In their updated line-up, the TnT 300 is the most accessible offering and now it has ABS as standard. We decided to put in some test runs and a comprehensive city-based review for this slightly upgraded Italian naked.

Design and Ergonomics

The glossy white tank and bikini fairing stand out while the bright red trellis teases the eye as it pokes out from under the tank and ends at the offset monoshock (on the right-hand side). The tail-end of the TnT 300 looks stocky and is complemented by the 160/60 rear tyre.

The switch-blade type key brings the rather simple instrument cluster to life. This digi-analogue console features a tachometer, speedometer, two trip meters, and a clock.

Swing a leg over and you will find that the saddle is well-padded and a rather comfortable place to be in. The riding position is upright and relaxed as well with the wide handlebar offering good leverage.

Engine and Chassis

Enclosed within the red steel trellis frame is the 300-cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It produces 38 PS at 11,500 rpm and a peak torque of 26.5 Nm at 10,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The TnT 300’s torque is served best in the mid-range and that is where the motorcycle is most fun, right up to 10,000 rpm, but beware of vibrations creeping in at 7,000 rpm through the foot-pegs.

The best part about the Benelli TnT 300 is that opening the throttle will orchestrate a symphony that is, perhaps, unrivalled in this segment as yet by any other stock motorcycle. The Benelli opera is best enjoyed when the motorcycle is ridden hard. The parallel-twin screams to the red-line and is fully capable of encouraging you to keep that throttle wide open.

Front suspension is managed by a rebound-adjustable 41-mm USD fork while the rear is taken care of by an offset monoshock (both rebound and preload adjustable). Braking is one of the strong points of this motorcycle and the addition of ABS only improves it. At the front are 260-mm discs with four-piston calipers and the rear is covered by by a 240-mm disc with single-piston floating caliper.

Handling and Performance

Off the line, the small Benelli TnT 300 completed the 0-60 km/h sprint in a decent 3.87 seconds and went on to pull off a top speed of 141.88 km/h. Also, it was able to pull away without a fuss from 30 km/h and reached 70 km/h within 9.27 seconds; in sixth gear, no less.

A few hours in the city made it crystal clear that the Benelli is a comfortable motorcycle to ride, even in our urban chaos. On the twisties, the motorcycle’s weight is noticeable and it is not particularly eager to dive into a corner. However, once turned in, it will hold the line without ado, drawing ample grip from the Pirelli Angel ST rubber.

Price

As for the price, at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the TnT 300 is slightly more expensive than the twin-cylinder Japanese motorcycles available in the market, but it does hold an ace up its sleeve in the form of adjustable suspension. If you are in the market for a stylish, naked parallel-twin that is not intimidating to ride, then you should certainly give this 300-cc Italian a shot. There are more details and performance figures in the May issue of the magazine.

