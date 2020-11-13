Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Long Term Review

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 joins our range of long-term test vehicles. Over the next few months, we will rack up the motorcycle’s mileage, test it in a variety of conditions and make sure that it receives the timely services as well.

Tenure: One month

Odometer: 250 km

I am a big fan of the classics and the Benelli Imperiale 400’s retro styling instantly appealed to me. It reminded me of motorcycles I fancied as a boy and I look forward to spending more time with it over the coming months. Having spent almost a week with it, I am happy to report that the motorcycle has done nothing to dampen my spirits yet. Its riding position is comfortable and the motorcycle itself is rather manoeuvrable; certainly makes my commute to office easy. One of the things I particularly like about this Benelli is the way it carries itself. It looks and sounds distinct but in a subtle, unassuming way. In a word, I would say, elegant.

Story: Sanjay Raikar

