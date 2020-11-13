Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Long Term Review

by Leave a Comment

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 joins our range of long-term test vehicles. Over the next few months, we will rack up the motorcycle’s mileage, test it in a variety of conditions and make sure that it receives the timely services as well.

Benelli Imperiale 400 long term Bike India

Tenure: One month

Odometer: 250 km

Benelli Imperiale 400 long term Bike India

I am a big fan of the classics and the Benelli Imperiale 400’s retro styling instantly appealed to me. It reminded me of motorcycles I fancied as a boy and I look forward to spending more time with it over the coming months. Having spent almost a week with it, I am happy to report that the motorcycle has done nothing to dampen my spirits yet. Its riding position is comfortable and the motorcycle itself is rather manoeuvrable; certainly makes my commute to office easy. One of the things I particularly like about this Benelli is the way it carries itself. It looks and sounds distinct but in a subtle, unassuming way. In a word, I would say, elegant.

Story: Sanjay Raikar

Also read: TVS Radeon long term

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 To Begins Deliveries
New Benelli TNT 600 Images Leaked
Kicking it Old-School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap