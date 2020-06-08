Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant to Launch Soon.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant has been spotted at a few dealerships in select cities and is set to launch very soon.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has become a very popular model since its launch in India and is also the most affordable motorcycle offered by Bajaj in the Pulsar range. New images have surfaced online giving us a glimpse at the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 with a split-seat setup. The bike has not been officially listed on the manufacturer’s website but with reports of it arriving at more dealerships, we can expect a launch very soon.

As the name suggests, the main difference in this variant compared to the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is the use of a new split seat and many design and styling cues taken from the Bajaj Pulsar 150. This includes the use of an underbelly-cowl, split grab rails at the rear and the use of panels extending from the 15-litre fuel-tank to give it a more sporty look. The Pulsar 125 split seat will also get new graphics and colour options and from leaked images, we can tell that there are likely three new colour schemes to choose from that will pair black with red, blue or silver.

The engine used in this variant will be the same BS6-compliant, 124.4-cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i twin-spark engine that produces 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. We can expect the Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant to also come with the option of a drum or disc brake just like the Pulsar 125 Neon on sale.

Currently, the Pulsar 125 is priced starting at Rs 70,995 (ex-showroom) so we can expect to see an increase of Rs 5,000 for the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat.

Image Source: Youtube/Dino’s Vault