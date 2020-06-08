Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant to Launch Soon.

by Leave a Comment

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant has been spotted at a few dealerships in select cities and is set to launch very soon.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat red 1 WEB

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has become a very popular model since its launch in India and is also the most affordable motorcycle offered by Bajaj in the Pulsar range. New images have surfaced online giving us a glimpse at the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 with a split-seat setup. The bike has not been officially listed on the manufacturer’s website but with reports of it arriving at more dealerships, we can expect a launch very soon.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat blue WEB

As the name suggests, the main difference in this variant compared to the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is the use of a new split seat and many design and styling cues taken from the Bajaj Pulsar 150. This includes the use of an underbelly-cowl, split grab rails at the rear and the use of panels extending from the 15-litre fuel-tank to give it a more sporty look. The Pulsar 125 split seat will also get new graphics and colour options and from leaked images, we can tell that there are likely three new colour schemes to choose from that will pair black with red, blue or silver.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat red WEB

The engine used in this variant will be the same BS6-compliant, 124.4-cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i twin-spark engine that produces 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. We can expect the Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant to also come with the option of a drum or disc brake just like the Pulsar 125 Neon on sale.

Currently, the Pulsar 125 is priced starting at Rs 70,995 (ex-showroom) so we can expect to see an increase of Rs 5,000 for the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat.

Also read – Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review

Image Source: Youtube/Dino’s Vault

 

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

New footage of the 'Beast' breaks cover!
Suzuka Motorcycles in India
Harley-Davidson India extend line-up with Softail Breakout, Street Glide Special and CVO Limited

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap